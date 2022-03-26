Advertisement

LouMasi Lott signs with West Virginia Wesleyan College

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

LouMasi Lott, a senior out of Parkersburg Christian has officially signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College to play volleyball for the Bobcats.

It is an interesting scenario, where up until a week ago LouMasi only planned on studying the medical field but she will now be playing volleyball next spring as well.

She felt like she was home while attending her visits to the college and is excited to continue her athletic and academic career at the next level.

