Williamstown Police Chief responds to officer’s alleged behavior in video

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -A video was sent to WTAP’s Facebook page showing a man named Tyson Griffin getting pulled over Friday morning entering the roundabout.

WTAP would like to show you the video, but we cannot unless we get a signed copyright release from the person who filmed it. In the video, Officer R.A. Bailes curses at Griffin several times as he tells him to get out of the car.

Griffin is arrested for aggravated DUI for allegedly having a BAC almost triple the legal limit. We talked to Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham about the video. While Chief Graham says the video is not of the entire traffic stop, what he saw he did not like.

“I was very disappointed with the language that was used in the video, but I’m not going to sit here and lie and say I’ve never cursed when I’ve been at work before. We’re supposed to be held to a higher standard and our guys are expected to be held to a higher standard. He didn’t do that at that time in that portion of the traffic stop,” said Chief Graham.

Chief Graham says he has met with Officer Bailes and told him what happened was unacceptable. The chief says he has already started de-escalation training.

Officer Bails has been with Williamstown P.D. for three years and has a total of seven years of law enforcement experience.

