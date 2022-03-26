Advertisement

Williamstown Police Chief responds to officer’s alleged behavior in video

Williamstown police department receives grant from Bill Bailey Insurance for new facility
Williamstown police department receives grant from Bill Bailey Insurance for new facility(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -A video was sent to WTAP’s Facebook page showing a man named Tyson Griffin getting pulled over Friday morning entering the roundabout.

WTAP would like to show you the video, but we cannot unless we get a signed copyright release from the person who filmed it. In the video, Officer R.A. Bailes curses at Griffin several times as he tells him to get out of the car.

Griffin is arrested for aggravated DUI for allegedly having a BAC almost triple the legal limit. We talked to Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham about the video. While Chief Graham says the video is not of the entire traffic stop, what he saw he did not like.

“I was very disappointed with the language that was used in the video, but I’m not going to sit here and lie and say I’ve never cursed when I’ve been at work before. We’re supposed to be held to a higher standard and our guys are expected to be held to a higher standard. He didn’t do that at that time in that portion of the traffic stop,” said Chief Graham.

Chief Graham says he has met with Officer Bailes and told him what happened was unacceptable. The chief says he has already started de-escalation training.

Officer Bails has been with Williamstown P.D. for three years and has a total of seven years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple AirTags are about the size of a half dollar.
Local law enforcement warns the public about dangers of AirTags
Owners of Fusion ordered to pay $1.45 million in back pay and damages
A single-car accident results in truck being separated into two halves.
Truck separates in two after crash in Waverly
Woman wanted
Woman wanted for absconding from home confinement
There will be a free pool party for area students at Jackson Pool.
Vienna City Council votes to close Jackson Park Pool for 2022 season

Latest News

Election officials in Wood County had to begin manually changing people's precincts due to...
Election officials face challenges going into the Primary Election
All together their family donated around 40 inches of hair.
Local kids prove giving back has no age limit
Katherine Michael, Twila Reed, Griffin Wharton, Noah Thompson, and Jeremy Stoia
Wood Co. Christian School robotics team heading to nationals in May
Marietta College introducing “Feel Good Friday”
Marietta College introducing “Feel Good Friday”