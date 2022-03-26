Wood Co. Christian School robotics team heading to nationals in May

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We’ve been really able to do something unique and do it really well. And I think we’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished,” says junior, Twila Reed.

Meet the Wood County Christian School robotics team.

The team placed second in the West Virginia robotics competition and will be heading to nationals in Dallas this May.

Senior Katherine Michael, juniors Twila Reed and Jeremy Stoia, sophomore Noah Thompson, and seventh grader Griffin Wharton are on the team. They all play a big role in the team’s success.

“I’m responsible for the notebook. Twila will program. Griffin is our main strategy. We call Noah – he’s like our scout and he’ll go out and scout other teams because that’s a really big part of our competition. And then Jeremy, he’s design and builds the robot,” says Katherine Michael.

These competitions incorporate design and technical ability along with strategy and critical thinking for competitions.

Robotics coach, Patty Michael says that the kids have a lot of fun with these challenges.

“And the kids have a lot of fun being given these challenges,” says Patty Michael. “You know, ‘make the robot do this.’ and coming up with creative ways, thinking outside of the box in order to get the robot to do things.”

The team has accomplished a lot in the short time they’ve been together.

“This is only our second year doing robots,” says Reed. “And we were able to place so well in the state and that’s been really great I think.”

The team says the school is showing its support as they prepare for the competition in Dallas.

“We’ve been super excited about it,” says Patty Michael. “These kids have worked so hard, and the school’s been so supportive of our team. And everybody’s just really, really excited about it. There’s an energy the school and everybody’s just kind of united together with us and anxious to see how we do.”

The robotics team will be in Dallas for competition in May 5-7.

