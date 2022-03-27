Freedom Festival comes to town weekend before July 4

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Freedom Festival will take place in the Grand Central Mall parking lot on July 2 & 3 of 2022.

The event is a revival of a festival that was once held in the 1980′s to bring the community together in celebration of Independence Day.

The festival will include hot air balloons, a car show, fireworks and a concert from internationally known band Home Free.

The ‘Friends of Vienna’ is looking to host a family friendly event for the public to enjoy and celebrate their American independence.

“We’re going to have a family friendly carnival that’s going to be here. We want to be focused on family. It will be a great occasion to celebrate with family and have a safe event,” said Jack Mathers, Friends of Vienna president.

If you want to sponsor the event or volunteer you can find out more information at friendsofviennawv.org.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.