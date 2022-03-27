Advertisement

Freedom Festival comes to town weekend before July 4

WTAP News @ 11
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Freedom Festival will take place in the Grand Central Mall parking lot on July 2 & 3 of 2022.

The event is a revival of a festival that was once held in the 1980′s to bring the community together in celebration of Independence Day.

The festival will include hot air balloons, a car show, fireworks and a concert from internationally known band Home Free.

The ‘Friends of Vienna’ is looking to host a family friendly event for the public to enjoy and celebrate their American independence.

“We’re going to have a family friendly carnival that’s going to be here. We want to be focused on family. It will be a great occasion to celebrate with family and have a safe event,” said Jack Mathers, Friends of Vienna president.

If you want to sponsor the event or volunteer you can find out more information at friendsofviennawv.org.

