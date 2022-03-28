Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown police department receives grant from Bill Bailey Insurance for new facility
Williamstown Police Chief responds to officer’s alleged behavior in video
Freedom Festival revival
Freedom Festival comes to town weekend before July 4
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
A Missouri family remembers their son who was killed at an Orlando Amusement park.
Family remembers son killed at Orlando amusement park, father says it’s been a nightmare
Wood County Schools announces four finalists in its superintendent search
Four finalists announced in Wood County Schools superintendent search

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the...
Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after trip
Wood county Society telethon raised over $200,000 for those with disabilities
Wood County Society held 53rd annual telethon and raised over $200,000