The community favorite Vienna Volunteer Fire Department returns back for first time in two years

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Those who were waiting in anticipation for the 79th ice cream social, good news: it’s back!

The ice cream social serves as the only fundraiser for the fire department to cover expenses that don’t go through the city.

Tickets will go on sale on April 28 and the event will take place on June 10.

Members will walk around surrounding neighborhoods to sell the $2 tickets. If you miss this opportunity tickets will be on sale at the fire station until the event.

President of the ice cream social, Raymond Meyers, says he was excited to see the community reaction to the social coming back.

“Yes, there is a lot of people once we put it on Facebook have remarked about how they’re glad it’s back,” said Meyers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.