County Commission- March 28 Airport Authority Glen Kelly seeking funds for airport land development

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Glen Kelly stood in front of county commission to be sworn in as the airport authority.

That quickly turned into a pitch from Kelly to commission on requests for development of the Mid Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

Kelly believes these requests can turn into more development and income for the airport.

One of the first projects on the agenda would be for a hangar to store airplanes in. Something that the airport currently does not have and Kelly says as the second busiest airport in West Virginia that is fascinating.

“I think there is a lot of people who want T’s [hangars] and that’s the problem with the T’s [hangars] we inherited that you let somebody else build it and they build to their standard. So we spend a tremendous amount of time on this bank of T’s back here fixing the doors,” said Kelly.

Kelly also added that development could increase the enplanements for the airport to 10,000 which is the number an airport needs to receive extra funding.

