Finalists for Wood Co. superintendent position will make case

WTAP News @ 5- Finalists for Wood Co. Superintendent to make case
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Finalists for the Wood County Schools superintendent position is going to make their final cases tonight.

Candidates, Ohio County superintendent Walter Saunders, Roane County superintendent Richard Duncan, and Wood Co. Schools assistant superintendents, Michael Fling and Christie Willis are speaking at the wood county technical center at 6 p.m. tonight.

It is open to the public.

Wood County Board of Education president, Justin Raber says that the board is excited to hear from the candidates on what they will bring to the position.

“And tonight, we’re really looking forward to seeing having them tell us a little bit about themselves, their vision for Wood County Schools, and really what makes them the best candidate and the person for the top position in Wood County Schools,” says Raber.

The board says it will make its final decision tomorrow.

For information on the finalists, you can click on this link to find out more.

