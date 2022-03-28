Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Former Marietta Middle School boy’s basketball coach Crystal Dawn Burke was sentenced to five years in prison on nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Burke appeared in Judge Mark Kerenyi’s courtroom on Monday morning. She pled guilty after engaging in sexual activities with middle school boys who she coached at Marietta Middle School.

Kerenyi sentenced Burke to five years for all nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and all of the counts will run concurrently. Burke could have faced anywhere between four and 11 years in prison.

Kerenyi ultimately decided to give Burke five years because only one of the four victims provided proof, or a statement, about the misconduct having lasting effects on them.

