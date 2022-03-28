Friends With Paws placing therapy dogs in some W. Va. schools

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Some West Virginia schools will have a new face joining students this year: therapy dogs to offer companionship and comfort.

Friends With Paws will be a partnership between the governor’s office, West Virginia Communities in Schools Nonprofit and the state Department of Education.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office says the dogs will be placed in schools in counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations.

A black Labrador retriever named Coal will be the first therapy dog through Friends With Paws and will be placed at Welch Elementary School in McDowell County.

