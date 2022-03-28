Green Bandana Initiative looks to address student mental health

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An initiative by the “West Virginia Advisory Council of Students” wants to help student’s with their mental health.

The “Green Bandana Initiative” is a project designed to bring awareness to mental health issues, bring in trainings and help students to address mental health issues.

The initiative will be provided to colleges across West Virginia, including West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

Officials say they will try to help with any student mental health concerns.

“We also know that statistics show around one in four individuals has a diagnosable mental illness. And so, it’s common problems that we see in society. Folks aren’t aware of the help that’s out there or the ways to address that and professionals aren’t always on hand. And so, giving students time to talk about that and understand it and really focus on the solutions that are out there can be really helpful,” says criminal justice program coordinator, Andrew Walker.

Schools officials say that this initiative will be helpful to address the stigma and myths that come with mental illness.

