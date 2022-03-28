Advertisement

Local women in government will speak at upcoming Women’s History Month panel

This event is all about the women making a difference here and now.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month is Women’s History Month so one city council woman is putting together a panel featuring local women in government. It’s called Women’s (Living) History Month: Women in Government.

Women on the Parkersburg and Vienna city council will be speaking at the Parkersburg and Wood County Library for the event.

Parkersburg City Councilwoman Wendy Tuck, the lead organizer, says she was inspired by the amount of women in government during such a historical time in history. While there are plenty of important women in the past, Tuck wants to highlight the women making a difference here and now.

“A lot of times when you look at government, a lot of times what you see is a lot of men and you’ll see some women and I think that women work really hard and they bring a different perspective in so what I would like to see is just an acknowledgement and recognition of what women bring to the table,” Tuck said.

The panel will take place this Tuesday from 6 PM to 7:30 PM.

There will be a question and answer period after the presentations.

The keynote speaker will be former Williamstown Mayor Jean Ford.

The event is free and open to everyone.

