Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl

Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A middle-aged man has been arrested after trying to meet up with who he believed to be a 15 year old girl.

Cecil W. Slack reached out through social media to who he thought was an underage girl but was actually an agent for the Southeastern Human Trafficking Task Force. He sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.

He attempted to meet up with who he believed to be the 15 year old in Marietta but was instead confronted by law enforcement.

Officials found a bag of what is suspected to be methamphetamine, a correlating smoking pipe, and an Alprazolam pill in Slack’s pants. They also found the cellphone Slack used to send the sexual messages as well as multiple condoms.

Officials arrested Slack for importuning, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of criminal tools - one for the cellphone and one for the condoms.

He was transported to the Washington County Jail.

