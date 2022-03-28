Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/25/22 @ 10:39 a.m.)

Officials have released the name and details of a man killed in a workplace accident on Thursday.

According to Chief Kiddy, the man who was killed has been identified as Wayne Burchard, 75, of Parkersburg.

Chief Kiddy told 5 News Burchard appeared to get too close to the excavator on the worksite, possibly tripped, and the machinery ran over him.

No other details have been released at this time.

STORY UPDATE (3/24/22 @ 3:38 p.m.)

Clarksburg Police Chief Kiddy confirmed to 5 News that one person died.

The fatal accident involved heavy equipment.

No other details have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple crews have responded to an apparent workplace accident in Clarksburg.

Details of the accident are limited at this time.

The accident happened on E. Main Street at approximately 2:36 p.m. Thursday.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and the Medical Examiner responded to the accident scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

