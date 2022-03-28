Advertisement

Obituary: Barnett (Windy), Edna Louise Clark

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Edna Louise Clark Barnett (Windy) Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Edna Louise Clark Barnett (Windy), 97 of Marietta, Oh, died on Saturday March 26, 2022 at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta. She was born on May 14, 1924 in Middleburg, OH, Noble County to Walter and Bertha Clark.

On May 17, 1942 she wed the love of her life Emil E Barnett who preceded her in death, Oct. 19, 2001. She was the last of her family being preceded in death by her brothers: George (Bertha), Leland (Mickey) Ralph (Jolene), and Raymond (Sandy) Clark and grandson Adam Smoot.

She was survived by her son Dale (Glena) Barnett and daughter Barbara Lynn Smoot of Marietta and several grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a home maker and cook for the Marietta City Schools and a Charter member of The Twin Rivers Baptist Church.

Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, McClure- Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation 2 hours prior with Pastor Jeffery Baumer officiating.

Internment at East Lawn Memorial Park, Rena, Oh.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown police department receives grant from Bill Bailey Insurance for new facility
Williamstown Police Chief responds to officer’s alleged behavior in video
Freedom Festival revival
Freedom Festival comes to town weekend before July 4
Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

Kevin Dale Stephen Obit
Obituary: Stephen, Kevin Dale
Carol Davis Childress Obit
Obituary: Childress, Carol Davis
Linda Kay Peyton Obit
Obituary: Peyton, Linda Kay
Pamela K. Lantz Obit
Obituary: Lantz, Pamela K.