Obituary: Barnett (Windy), Edna Louise Clark

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Edna Louise Clark Barnett (Windy), 97 of Marietta, Oh, died on Saturday March 26, 2022 at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta. She was born on May 14, 1924 in Middleburg, OH, Noble County to Walter and Bertha Clark.

On May 17, 1942 she wed the love of her life Emil E Barnett who preceded her in death, Oct. 19, 2001. She was the last of her family being preceded in death by her brothers: George (Bertha), Leland (Mickey) Ralph (Jolene), and Raymond (Sandy) Clark and grandson Adam Smoot.

She was survived by her son Dale (Glena) Barnett and daughter Barbara Lynn Smoot of Marietta and several grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a home maker and cook for the Marietta City Schools and a Charter member of The Twin Rivers Baptist Church.

Funeral, 1 p.m. Wednesday, McClure- Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation 2 hours prior with Pastor Jeffery Baumer officiating.

Internment at East Lawn Memorial Park, Rena, Oh. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

