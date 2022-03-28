Advertisement

Obituary: Childress, Carol Davis

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carol Davis Childress of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord Jesus, Friday, March 25, 2022 from Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Leslie Ohler and Ruby Madeline Starkey Davis.

Carol retired as a teacher from Parkersburg South High School. She attended Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg and was a member of the All-State Band. Following graduation, she attended Alderson Broaddus College graduating Cum Laude and was also a member of the Touring Choir and the Chapel Choir.

She was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church where she had served as the choir director and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Voices of Faith Ensemble.

Carol is survived by her husband, Charlie Childress; two sons, Todd Childress of Orlando, FL and Michael Childress (Lois) of Winter Garden, FL; two grandchildren, Brittany Andrews (Kyle) and Matthew Childress; and two great-grandchildren, Emerson Andrews and Charlotte Andrews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, James L. Davis.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at South Parkersburg Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Childress family.

