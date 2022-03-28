Obituary: Francis, Rosemary Jo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rosemary Jo Francis, 74, of Parkersburg passed away March 26, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on 22 March 1948 to Herbert and Ruth Elizabeth Cundiff Blankenship in Parkersburg, WV.

Rosemary was a 1968 graduate of Wirt County High School and also Mountain State Business College. She worked for Parkersburg News and Sentinel for many years. Rosemary never met a stranger. She loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed genealogy, camping, sewing and quilting.

She was the wife of Frank Allen Francis. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 13, 2021.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Frank Francis; her son’s, James “Mike” Francis (Karen) of Jackson, MO; Frank Austin Francis (Michele) of Coolville, OH and Jason Allen Francis. Three grandchildren; Waylond, Danielle, Dillon and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Wilcox of Dickinson, TX and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; brothers, Herbert and William and sister Sara. Funeral services will be 1 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

