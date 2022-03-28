Advertisement

Obituary: McDonald, Jeraldine “Judy”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2022
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Jeraldine “Judy” McDonald, 76, of Athens, OH, born January 17, 1946 to Charles and Mae Sharpe, passed away March, 11, 2022 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital.

Jeraldine retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. She had a special gift of taking care of those in need.

She is survived by her three children Angela (John) Williams, Jerry McDonald, and Melissa Lucas, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mae Sharpe.

A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

