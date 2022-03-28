Advertisement

Obituary: Owens, Rebecca “Jean”

Rebecca “Jean” Owens Obit
Rebecca “Jean” Owens Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca “Jean” Owens, 72, of Alma, WV departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.

She was born February 14, 1950, in Shirley, WV, a daughter of the late Layman Harrison and Arlene Vastia Jane (George) Spencer.

Jean was a homemaker that enjoyed taking care of her family. She loved to watch TV and read her newspaper every day. She also liked quilting, sewing, working in her flower garden, and attending church at Britton Gospel when she was able.

She is survived by her loving children, Johnny E. Owens, Jr. (Rachael) of Alma, WV, and Brenda Leasure of Pennsboro, WV; grandson, Noah Leasure of Salem, WV; brother, Oral W. Spencer of Big Flint, WV; and sister, Mary Faye Cropp of Charleston, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny E. Owens, Sr., sister, Ida Mae Childers, and granddaughter, Meaghan Leasure.

Services will be held at 1pm, Friday, April 1, 2022, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Reverend Gilbert Neely officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Tyler County, WV. A visitation will take place the night prior, from 4pm-8pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown police department receives grant from Bill Bailey Insurance for new facility
Williamstown Police Chief responds to officer’s alleged behavior in video
Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line
Freedom Festival revival
Freedom Festival comes to town weekend before July 4
Wood county Society telethon raised over $200,000 for those with disabilities
Wood County Society held 53rd annual telethon and raised over $200,000

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he wants to put more money toward job training...
Ohio Democrats spar over corporate money in US Senate debate
Kenneth Pruney Obit
Obituary: Pruney, Kenneth
Richard “Pete” Von Young Jr. Obit
Obituary: Young Jr., Richard “Pete” Von
Dale Hoium Obit
Obituary: Hoium, Dale