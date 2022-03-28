Obituary: Owens, Rebecca “Jean”

ALMA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca “Jean” Owens, 72, of Alma, WV departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.

She was born February 14, 1950, in Shirley, WV, a daughter of the late Layman Harrison and Arlene Vastia Jane (George) Spencer.

Jean was a homemaker that enjoyed taking care of her family. She loved to watch TV and read her newspaper every day. She also liked quilting, sewing, working in her flower garden, and attending church at Britton Gospel when she was able.

She is survived by her loving children, Johnny E. Owens, Jr. (Rachael) of Alma, WV, and Brenda Leasure of Pennsboro, WV; grandson, Noah Leasure of Salem, WV; brother, Oral W. Spencer of Big Flint, WV; and sister, Mary Faye Cropp of Charleston, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny E. Owens, Sr., sister, Ida Mae Childers, and granddaughter, Meaghan Leasure.

Services will be held at 1pm, Friday, April 1, 2022, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Reverend Gilbert Neely officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Tyler County, WV. A visitation will take place the night prior, from 4pm-8pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

