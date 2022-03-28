Obituary: Pruney, Kenneth

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kenneth Pruney, 90, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Worthington Health Care Center.

Kenneth was born February 21, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Mary (Moore) and Ross Prunty.

He retired from G.E. and Dudley’s Florist, and was a Korean War veteran in the United States Air Force.

Kenneth is survived by two sons, Robert (Ruth) Pruney, of Vienna, WV, and Jeffery Pruney, of Parkersburg, WV; one daughter, Debora Wiggins, of Vienna, WV; grandchildren, Briar Pruney, Mikalya Pruney, and Timothy Wiggins; and one brother, John Prunty.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha; three brothers, Nelson Augenstein, Robert Prunty, and Bill Prunty; sisters, Phyllis and Helen; son-in-law, Rector Wiggins; and granddaughter, Rebecca Wiggins.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

