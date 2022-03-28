Advertisement

Obituary: Thompson, Beth E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Beth E. Thompson Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Beth E. Thompson, 52, of Marietta passed away at 6:56 am, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born October 7, 1969, in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Robert Carvell and Lois Hickman Carvell of Parkersburg.

Beth had been employed as a medical assistant at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and Washington State Community College.  After being diagnosed and in remission, she started a program call Beth’s Cancer Care Bags that she provided to cancer patients with bags of essentials.

On June 16, 2007, she married Mike Thompson who survives with her son Bryan Engle of Wisconsin and  stepsons Levi and Allen Thompson of Belpre; brothers David Carvell of Fairmont, WV and Gary Carvell of Bridgeport, WV, sister Linda Linville of Vero Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday (Mar. 31) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral home with burial following in Lubeck Cemetery.   

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4 until 7. 

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

