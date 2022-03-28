Advertisement

Obituary: Young Jr., Richard “Pete” Von

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard “Pete” Von Young Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27th after a brief battle with cancer.

He was 76 years young. Pete was born on May 29, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Von and Leota Menefee Young. He graduated from Wirt County High School in 1964 and then attended the Nashville Auto Diesel College.

He joined the Army where he was a Tank Commander in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from DuPont after 35 years.

Pete loved tending to his chickens, working with other farm animals, working in the garden, being outdoors, and woodworking. He especially loved mowing his yard. But his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandkids and family.

In addition to his wife, Sharon of 52 years, Pete is survived by his two sons Greg (Katrina) and Tim (Misty); his grandchildren Eric (Christina), Austin (Angie), Luke, Cameron, Emily, and his soon-to-be great grandson Gavin (due in June); his sister Belva Cline (Steve), his brother Roger Young (Charolette) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister Neva Duncan.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 31 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday April 1 from 9:00 until time of the service at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, West Virginia.

The family will be there to welcome friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 1, at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Hartley Cemetery in Brohard, WV.

