Ohio Democrats spar over corporate money in US Senate debate

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he wants to put more money toward job training...
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he wants to put more money toward job training in Ohio and will always back its workers.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan says he wants to put more money toward job training in Ohio and will always back its workers.

Morgan Harper, his opponent in the upcoming May primary, says the 10-term congressman is too cozy with corporations.

The two faced off Monday during their only debate before the primary in the race for Ohio’s open Senate seat.

Harper repeatedly pressed Ryan over accepting big donations from the defense and fossil fuel industries.

Ryan says Ohio has thousands of people working in those industries and that he will always go to bat for them.

