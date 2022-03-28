Advertisement

Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line

Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen and Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:06 AM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck towing a two-story structure hit a communication line Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.

One lane of traffic was closed off as a result of the accident.

There were no injuries nor power outages as a result but internet and cell service was interrupted and could be interrupted in the future.

The incident happened on the intersection of Ohio Avenue and 26th street in Parkersburg.

