Wood County Society held 53rd annual telethon and raised over $200,000

By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at the Parkersburg Country Club Wood County Society raised over $200,000 to help assist those with disabilities.

Executive Director, Brandon Gress, says the telethon held today is the community coming together to help their neighbors.

“Our annual telethon, it is our largest capital campaign of the year which provides a grassroots movement for our community to come together and unite together around our mission to provide inclusive and accessible opportunities for individuals with disabilities,” said Gress.

All the donations raised today don’t just help for the day but they help for the future as well.

“The more we raised today we are able to branch and strategically plan new initiatives for our community, so the communities investment in our mission is the most important piece in allowing Wood County Society to continue to grow and prosper for many years to come,” said Gress.

Today the community came together to improve the quality of life for those around them.

