Work continues on 4th set of Ohio statehouse district maps

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s political mapmaking body is continuing its work on a constitutional compromise over boundaries for state legislative districts.

The seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission faced a Monday court-ordered deadline to create a set of House and Senate maps after three earlier attempts.

The commission met briefly Monday morning to hear an update from a pair of independent mapmakers drawing the latest set of districts.

For the first time the process is happening in real time with the mapmakers’ work streamed online.

The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected three previous sets of Ohio House and Senate maps as gerrymandered to unduly favor Republicans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

