Belpre High School Government Class shadows Belpre City Government officials

By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Government class of Belpre High School conducts the Belpre City Council meeting Monday evening.

Students not only shadowed city officials, department heads, Police and Fire chiefs, but also got to conduct city business.

It was all under the close eye of the officials, but tickets written for traffic stops actually have the force of law.

The same is true for legislation introduced and voted upon in Monday evening’s city council meeting.

The students reported they had a good time and now have a better insight to how their city government runs.

