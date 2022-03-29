Advertisement

Belpre High School students conduct Belpre City Council meeting

By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The government class of Belpre High School conducted the Belpre City Council Meeting Monday evening.

Students not only shadowed city officials, department heads, police, and fire chiefs, but they also got to conduct city business.

It was all under the close eye of the officials, but tickets written for traffic stops actually have the force of law.

The same is true for legislation introduced and voted upon in Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

The students said they had a good time and now have a better insight on how their city government runs.

