Advertisement

Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Congress approved the legislation earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s called the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Till was lynched by a group of white men in 1955 in Mississippi when he was just 14. The men said the boy had whistled at a white woman.

An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.
An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.(Source: CNN)

Till’s slaying sparked national and was a catalyst for the emerging civil rights movement.

Advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation for more than a century.

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are both set to speak about the new law Tuesday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line
Beth E. Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Beth E.

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says
A single lane on Pleasants County Route 7, and the Arvilla Bridge at milepost 3.00 will be...
Single Lane Closure on Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Bridge
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital as talks progress