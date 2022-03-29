Advertisement

Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

A child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach police tell WJHG that officers responded to the Breakfast Point shopping center Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the collision.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 4-year-old girl visiting from out of state was the victim of the crash.

“She was here with her family from Tennessee, and they were right next to her when it happened,” Talamantez said.

The police chief also said officers have located a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

The suspect was being interviewed by authorities, but police have yet to announce an arrest as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

