Children enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Parkersburg High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 8th Annual Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt was on the front campus at PHS on Tuesday. The celebration began with a welcome by Assistant Superintendent Michael Fling and announcer Telina Boyles.

The PHS Jazz Ensemble, PHS A Cappella Choir, Jackson Middle School Select Choir and Van Devender Middle School Choir also performed. Children got a chance to see the Easter Bunny, Chick-Fil-A Cow and Andy the Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse.

The egg hunt is sponsored by Elks Lodge 198.

Children had the chance to search for 4,000 filled eggs and two bicycles! There was a golden egg in each age group and one in the area for children with special needs. The finders of the golden eggs will receive a filled Easter basket donated by Student Council and various other clubs at PHS.

