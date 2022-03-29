Advertisement

The Final Four: Wood County Schools superintendent candidates took the stage

The four finalists for the Wood County Schools superintendent position spoke Monday March 28 to the public about why they feel they would make the next Wood County Schools superintendent.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education held its Superintendent Public Forum at the Wood County Technical Center.

The final four candidates gave 15-minute speeches to the public about why they believed they would be the best candidate for the job.

The candidates are Richard Duncan, Roane County Schools Superintendent; Michael Fling, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services for Wood County Schools; Walter Saunders, Director of Federal Programs and Assessment for Ohio County Schools; and Christie Willis, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning, and Accountability for Wood County Schools.

All four candidates spoke about how to address more community involvement and how important it is to make connections with others.

“We have to be student and community-centric in our approach to schools,” Duncan said. “Our schools have to be safe, secure, and healthy environments for our students to learn. Everyone needs to be able to learn in those schools, and we need to be intentional about our involvement in the community.”

Duncan said there are three challenges facing school communities in West Virginia. The first was addressing the mental health needs of students. The second was the retention and recruiting of teachers. Finally, the third was the declining population of resources.

“Moving forward, how are we going to balance the budget to ensure that we are giving the best possible opportunities to our students and our community because we are the civic center for Wood County. Our school is utilized in that way,” Fling said.

Being able to make personal connections is what Saunders strives for if he becomes superintendent.

“All {Saunder’s presentation} can be tied in together by four simple words... make a personal connection..whether you are out there coaching, teaching across the street here at the armory in the service...all of that stuff,” Saunders said.

During Willis’ speech, she created the acronym H.E.A.R.T., Home, Everyone, Academics, Relationships, and Trust. All those, combined is what she said, make her the right choice for the position.

“All of these relationships make Wood County so special and unique,” Willis said. “It’s the collaborative network that makes our school system strong. Wood County is special with caring people who want what is best for our county, our organizations, and our students.”

The Wood County Schools Board of Education will vote and announce the new superintendent during its March 29 regular board meeting. It will be at 6:00 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary Center.

