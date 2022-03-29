Advertisement

Glenville State coach Kim Stephens goes from Parkersburg girl to national champion NCAA coach

WTAP News @ 5 - Kim Stephens is national champ with GSU
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kim Stephens went to high school at Parkersburg South and played collegiate basketball at Glenville State.

Stephens then came back close to home to get her Masters degree from Ohio Valley University. Stephens eventually made her way back to Glenville State and now she is a national champion coach and she is grateful for the Parkersburg South community.

“I never had a teacher I didn’t like and I never had anyone there who wasn’t supportive and I still have a lot of people there who continue to support me. So I don’t want to call out names because that list could last about 10 minutes but I loved South. South was great, high school was great and it’s definitely a special place,” said Stephens.

Stephens says she will continue to celebrate and enjoy the win with the team when they get back from spring break but when the new season comes around they are looking to be in the same position next year.

