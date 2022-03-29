Lane Closures on Wood CR 9, across the Old Marrtown Road Overpass Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Single lane closures are expected on Wood County Route 9 across the Old Marrtown Road Overpass Bridge, on Thursday March 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. due to a bridge inspection.

Motorists should not experience any delays in their travels during the bridge inspection.

Motorists should be mindful while traveling through the work zone and reduce their speed, use caution, and follow the direction of all traffic control devices.

The inspection schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.