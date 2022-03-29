Advertisement

March Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Kelley Arnold

St. John Central School teacher Kelley Arnold receives the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for March.
WTAP News @ Noon
By Zach Miles
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - St. John Central School’s physical education and reading comprehension teacher for kindergarten through 8th grade Kelley Arnold was presented with the Jan Dils Golden Apple award on Tuesday morning for the month of March.

Arnold was recognized for her innovative and creative teaching techniques as she reinvented the Platform 9 3/4 as a nod to Harry Potter and Hogwarts.

She can often be found answering phone calls at all hours of the day from parents or teachers all to just ensure that students are receiving the best education possible.

Arnold strives on making sure students experience life beyond the Mid-Ohio Valley, and she’s even taking her class to Washington D.C. on Wednesday for a trip.

After 35 years of teaching at St. John’s, Arnold says she continues to teach and educate her community out of pure love.

“I just love this school, I love the kids in it, I love the community,” Arnold said. “My kids all went here, so after they left, I stayed here. I have three grandchildren here now. It’s the best kept secret in Washington County.”

If you have an educator you would like to nominate for the award, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

