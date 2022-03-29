Obituary: Chipps, Richard Allen

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard Allen Chipps, 66, of Williamstown, after a long, brave battle with COVID, went to see his Heavenly Father March, 28, 2022.

He was born October 7, 1955, a son to the late Cecil and Antoinette Chipps (Sbrocco). Richard was a veteran of the US Army and was a proud worker for Ames, Marietta Industrial Enterprises, and Waste Management.

Surviving Richard are children Richard A. Chipps Jr, Angela Williams, Brandy Chipps, Joshua Chipps, and Cody Chipps and 12 beautiful grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Paul Vengrin and Ronald Chipps.

Services for Richard will be held Friday, April 1st, at 5 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held the same day from 3-5pm.

Cremation will follow the service with his remains being laid to rest at Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

