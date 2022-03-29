Advertisement

Obituary: Eaton, Carolyn L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carolyn L. Eaton, 83, passed away March 29, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Charles E. “Vic” Schrader and Ruby Brown Schrader.

Carolyn was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was deeply involved in church programs and ministries her entire life.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carl E. Eaton; daughter, Vickie Douglas (Mark); grandchildren, Scott Offenberger, Shawna Polanco (Jonathan), Kyle Douglas (Caitlin), Christine Douglas-Glick (Joe); great grandchildren, Jaxon and Everly Douglas, Ariella Polanco and Ashton Glick; nieces, Linda Dickel (Lynn), Lisa Lamb (Scott), Patty Full, Tina Dinnewitz (Brian) and numerous great, great, great, great nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street in South Parkersburg at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow after funeral at Evergreen South Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Eaton family.

