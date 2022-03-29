Advertisement

Obituary: George, Pauline Ann Sims

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pauline Ann Sims George, 92, of Elizabeth passed away March 27, 2022. 

She was born May 8, 1929, to the late Edith and Brooks Sims. Pauline was a lifelong resident of Elizabeth, a graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1947 and she attended Marshall University. 

She helped own and operate Sims and George store and retired after many years from Reed Sturm Insurance Agency. She was a member of Elizabeth United Methodist Church, Esther Circle and Elizabeth Women’s Club.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud George, brother Boo Sims (Tootie), and sister Dot Licklider (Park).

She is survived by son Jeff George (Dan), daughter Jenny Cox (Dave), granddaughter Dr. Carlee Cox Squires (Michael), grandson Dr. Wesley Cox (Alyssa), great-grandchildren Lenen, Olive and Annora Squires, sister-in-law Phyllis Dunaye and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pauline had a quiet but strong faith, a wonderful sense of humor and she loved daisies.  She loved her family and was a great friend to so many.  She will be missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 2, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 pm. 

The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Craig Blankenship officiating.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the George family.

