Advertisement

Obituary: Guinn, Ovia Retta

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ovia Retta Guinn Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ovia Retta Guinn, 79 of New England Ridge Community, passed away March 28, 2022 at her residence.  She was born April 5, 1942 in Chickasha, OK, a daughter of the late Ted and Reggie Moody Harrison.

Mrs. Guinn worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Walmart.  She enjoyed painting, flowers and gardening.  She loved dancing and was a huge NASCAR fan.

Surviving are her two sons:  Jimmy Guinn of Mineral Wells and Ricky Guinn (Beverly) of Washington, her companion for several years, Stanley Butcher, brother Teddy Harrison, sister Barbara Shackleford, three grandchildren:  Breana Smith, Aaron Guinn and Darcie Stone and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James F. Guinn and brothers Bud and Donnie Harrison.

There will be no funeral service.  Visitation will be Thursday 1-3PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Mrs. Guinn will be entombed at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line
Beth E. Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Beth E.

Latest News

Pauline Ann Sims George Obit
Obituary: George, Pauline Ann Sims
Rebecca “Jean” Owens Obit
Obituary: Owens, Rebecca “Jean”
Kenneth Pruney Obit
Obituary: Prunty, Kenneth
Richard “Pete” Von Young Jr. Obit
Obituary: Young Jr., Richard “Pete” Von