Obituary: Guinn, Ovia Retta

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ovia Retta Guinn, 79 of New England Ridge Community, passed away March 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 5, 1942 in Chickasha, OK, a daughter of the late Ted and Reggie Moody Harrison.

Mrs. Guinn worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Walmart. She enjoyed painting, flowers and gardening. She loved dancing and was a huge NASCAR fan.

Surviving are her two sons: Jimmy Guinn of Mineral Wells and Ricky Guinn (Beverly) of Washington, her companion for several years, Stanley Butcher, brother Teddy Harrison, sister Barbara Shackleford, three grandchildren: Breana Smith, Aaron Guinn and Darcie Stone and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James F. Guinn and brothers Bud and Donnie Harrison.

There will be no funeral service. Visitation will be Thursday 1-3PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Mrs. Guinn will be entombed at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

