Obituary: Huxley, Nona Louise

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nona Louise Huxley, 99, of Walker, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on December 4, 1922, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late William and Cora James Allman.

Nona was a graduate of Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, WV where she received her nursing degree. She was a Captain in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps during WWII. Nona was a cook in several local restaurants and at E.I. DuPont. She was a foster grandparent at Head Start for 25 years and was a foster grandparent for several years at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

She is survived by her five daughters, Barbara Guilfoy (John) of Indianapolis, IN, Rebecca Moyers (Lewis) of Parkersburg, Patricia Moore of Walker, WV, Peggy Huxley of Parkersburg and Karen Huxley of Belpre; four sons, Thomas Huxley of Charleston, WV, Jeffrey Huxley (Cindy) of Parkersburg, Greg Huxley of Caldwell, OH and Joseph Huxley (Diana) of Parkersburg; sister, Barbara Murnahan of Parkersburg; brother, Bernard Allman of Raleigh, NC; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nona was preceded in death by her husband, Warren G. Huxley; son, John Huxley; and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Father John Rice officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery with full military honors by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.