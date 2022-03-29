Obituary: Rose, James Andrew

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Andrew Rose, 69, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg. He was born on February 21, 1953, in Parkersburg to the late Fred L. “Ted” Rose and Betty J. Duty Rose.

Jim was a graduate of Williamstown High School in 1971. He attended Marietta College and graduated from Parkersburg Community College with a Fire Safety Degree.

Jim was a former Deputy WV State Fire Marshall. He was Safety and Security Supervisor at Camden Clark where in 1988 he started one of the nations first hospital-based full Hazmat teams. He finished his career at Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. as Threat Preparedness Coordinator where he kept abreast of new emerging threats in bioterrorism, Chemical and radiological threats and new diseases. One of his finest moments was being allowed into the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for his work in Fire Safety and Chemical Response.

Jim loved spending time in Duck, NC with family and friends where he would grab a hot dog at Capt’n Franks or a bowl of Hatteras style clam chowder at Sam & Omies. Jim was a compassionate and caring person, known for going out of his way to offer help and extend kindness to others. He loved his family, finding homes for animals, cooking for his loved ones and the Mid-Ohio Valley.

On August 28, 1993, he married Kimberly A. Warden who survives with his son Jason A. Rose of Parkersburg and daughter Ashley K. Rose (Rob Shura) of Salisbury, NC and brother Thomas Rose (Cheryl) of Orlando, FL and his dogs Mika and Kiya.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fur babies: Dixie, “Puke” Skippy, Kira, Bandit, Reese, Bubby, Peanut and Taffy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Apr. 2) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donation to Ohio Valley Humane Society or First Congregational Church.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.