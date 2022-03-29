Advertisement

Political mapmaking body approves previously rejected plan

The Ohio Supreme Court is poised to review the fourth set of boundaries for new state legislative districts.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court is poised to review the fourth set of boundaries for new state legislative districts.

The likelihood of the court approving those maps is uncertain after the state’s political mapmaking body created them from a previously rejected set of maps.

The GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission voted 4-3 along mostly partisan lines late Monday to revive a set of slightly altered maps already rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

In doing so, the commission set aside the efforts of two independent mapmakers paid $450 an hour over four days to draw new maps in work viewed step-by-step online.

