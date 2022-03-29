SGT. Scott Hughes of the Vienna Police Department recently retires

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -SGT. Scott Hughes served 24+ years for the Vienna police department.

The department says he always performed his duties with professionalism and is well respected by all.

Vienna police chief Mike Pifer says, “Scott in my career was always very professional, excellent with the public, treated everybody with respect and just was a testament to what a police officer should be and I think that is what he will be remembered for.”

Chief Pifer also added that it is very hard to replace someone with Hughes’ leadership, experience and professionalism and he will be dearly missed not only by the department but the community as well.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.