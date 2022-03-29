Single Lane Closure on Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Bridge

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single lane on Pleasants County Route 7, and the Arvilla Bridge at milepost 3.00 will be closed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 for a bridge inspection.

Motorists should not experience any major delays as flaggers will be present to maintain two-way traffic.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the work zone and follow the direction of all traffic control devices.

The inspection schedule could change due to inclement or unforeseen circumstances.

