Tuesday is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day: Local chamber of commerce share how they support local businesses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day and the MOV is in no short supply of hard-working people who put in long hours every day to provide local products and services.

Family-owned businesses have been through a lot in the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, wars across the globe, and the constant changes in sectors like technology and energy solutions. Luckily, they have local chambers of commerce to help them out.

Jill Parsons, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid Ohio Valley said their mission is to help local businesses be resilient through these hard times.

She said the chamber stepped in to help these mom-and-pop businesses during the pandemic by helping them apply for special COVID grants in order to stay in business. Now she said these businesses are dealing with different challenges today.

“The common theme we hear from a lot of our employer members is the challenges of getting work force….keeping and maintaining their workforce and then also supply chain issues,” Parson said.

“So, getting supplies, pricing, inflation, impact to their bottom line…to be able to order supplies and then pricing their products and services to be able to cover those costs. Those are pretty much some of the common denominators amongst all of our members.”

Another local chamber helping mom and pop businesses in the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kelsey Eaton, President of Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce said they have over 500 members. Eaton said they are also helping their members combat some new issues.

“A lot of our members are concerned about staffing issues and the coming inflation, whether it’s affected them personally yet or the fears of what it may look like in the future,” Eaton said.

“Those are definitely issues at the top of their minds and we are right there with them trying to work through those things and offer the resources they will need in the future.”

Both Eaton and Parsons said there are ways people can support local mom and pops every day without even spending a dime.

“One of the easiest ways to support our local and small businesses is to just to like and follow them on their social media pages. It helps a lot, plus it will keep you informed about when they have a special on that brand new tee shirt you were hoping for or anything like that,” Eaton said.

Parson also said patience and compassion can also go a long way.

“Understand that if you were walking a day in the shoes of a small business owner in mom and pop business what they have to deal with and just have a new appreciation that this is a very different time that we are in,” she said.

“Know that the businesses are short-staffed but they want to take care of you, they want to meet and exceed your expectations and having some patience and understanding and appreciation for that.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.