Advertisement

W. Va. residents can apply for help paying water, sewer bills

Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater...
Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills.(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills.

Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced Monday that applications for the federally funded program are open.

To qualify, an applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income. For example, a household of two’s monthly income may not exceed $2,621. For a household of four, monthly income may not exceed $3,855.

Those interested in applying can call (304) 352-4431 or contact their local Department of Health and Human Resources office with questions or to request an interview.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line
Beth E. Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Beth E.

Latest News

A single lane on Pleasants County Route 7, and the Arvilla Bridge at milepost 3.00 will be...
Single Lane Closure on Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Bridge
The Ohio Supreme Court is poised to review the fourth set of boundaries for new state...
Political mapmaking body approves previously rejected plan
The government class of Belpre High School conducted the Belpre City Council Meeting Monday...
Belpre High School students conduct Belpre City Council meeting
WTAP News @ 10 - Belpre high school students conduct city business
WTAP News @ 10 - Belpre high school students conduct city business