Advertisement

Woman steals car to pick up boyfriend from jail, police say

Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.
Alaina Cole, 21, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.(Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (Gray News) – The things you do for love.

A woman in Louisiana stole a vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from jail, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Alaina Cole, 21, admitted to stealing the car and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Cole was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
Cecil W. Slack sent multiple sexual messages even after he was told the girl was 15.
Man arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl
Law enforcement and fire personnel were on the scene.
Truck towing a large structure hits a communication line
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Beth E. Thompson Obit
Obituary: Thompson, Beth E.

Latest News

Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater...
W. Va. residents can apply for help paying water, sewer bills
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
COVID-19 death risk 21 times higher in unvaccinated individuals, CDC says
Tribal leaders serve Notice of Trespass to hotel following racist comments, asked to vacate the...
Tribes condemn hotel owner’s comment that Native Americans are not allowed on property after shooting
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station