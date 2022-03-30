Academic Achiever of the Week: Julia Cooper

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Julia Cooper is a senior at Waterford High School with a 4.0 GPA. She spoke about what drives her to succeed in the classroom.

“Really just proving to myself and others that I can do it cause I try not to act to smart around people. I’ve actually had people tell me quote-on-quote I didn’t know you were smart,” said Cooper.

Cooper knows after college she wants to attend Law School and become a lawyer for children, but she is still undecided about her undergraduate plans for next fall. However, she does have an idea of where she thinks she may end up.

“I think I am going to go to Ohio University majoring in Sociology Pre-Law and I’m in the Appalachian Scholars Program so I’m really excited for that, I get to meet a lot of new people. They have a lot of good programs at OU,” said Cooper.

Cooper is very involved with extracurriculars at school. She is a member of the girl’s Volleyball team, the Track & Field team, National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Student Council, she is the classes Vice President, and she is apart of some other clubs as well.

Cooper shared her favorite memory from senior year.

“My favorite memory might have to be whenever our volleyball team beat Trimble in a set. We didn’t win the game but we won a set and that was kind of our goal was to try to show them we could them in a set,” said Cooper.

Her two favorite classes in school this year have been woodshop and ceramics. Cooper enjoys making fun things that she can use as gifts for holidays or birthdays to give to others.

