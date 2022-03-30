CDC says ‘Bon Voyage’ to its risk assessment for cruise travel

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - For more than two years now, health officials have been warning people not to go on a cruise. But that’s all changed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have just dropped its risk assessment for cruise travel.

The COVID-19 Cruise Ship Travel Health Notice and the CDC website dedicated to cruise travel has been removed as of Wednesday afternoon. This follows several weeks of low COVID-19 cases reported on cruise ships.

Kim Walters, Cruise Sales Manager with U.S. tours in Vienna said the CDC is now handing over decision-making to each individual cruise line.

“Just last month some of the cruise lines, some of them did remove their mask mandate,” Walters said.

“So, masking on cruise ships is pretty much at your own discretion-so you can or you don’t have to…it’s completely up to you. That definitely has helped a little bit because a lot of people did not want to mask when they went on cruise ships. That’s the last thing people want to do on vacation. So, after that happened we started to see, I started to see a little more phone calls coming in for cruises. Hopefully, after today’s announcement, it’s really going to start helping.”

Walters said while they saw a drop in people booking cruise trips, she says they are now seeing more people book this year than before the pandemic began.

“People are ready to travel. They have been stuck inside for the past two years, they’re done,” Walters said.

“They want to get out, they want to go. We are getting a lot of multi-generational travel- grandparents, parents, grandkids. So, I think people have come to realize that there’s a family unit and they want to be together more often because they weren’t together for so long.”

Walters said if anyone is looking to travel to any country, regardless if they are taking a cruise or not, there are still possible covid protocols.

“We just make sure that they have all the information they need so that when they get to the airport they’re not denied boarding or once they get there they don’t have to be worried about being denied entry into the country.”

