Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after stabbing on 37th Street in Parkersburg
Willis is chosen as new superintendent of Wood County Schools.
UPDATE: Christie Willis chosen as new Wood County Schools Superintendent
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
UPDATE: Man sentenced in “quick draw” shooting death case

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on...
With at least one GOP vote, Jackson likely to be confirmed
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting